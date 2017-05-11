BRIEF-CI Financial Q1 earnings per share C$0.51

May 11 Ci Financial Corp
* Ci financial reports first quarter results, increases
dividend
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.51
* Q1 sales rose 29 percent to c$4.6 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Ci financial corp - board of directors declared a 2%
increase in monthly cash dividend to $0.1175 per share
* Ci financial corp - average assets under management were
$119.4 billion for q1 of 2017, an increase of 11% from q1 of
2016
* Ci financial corp - at march 31, 2017, ci's assets under
management were $120.7 billion, up $12.0 billion from march 31,
2016
