BRIEF-CI financial reports assets under management

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 CI Financial Corp
* CI Financial Corp reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp says reported preliminary assets under management at April 30, 2017 of $123.1 billion and total assets of $163.6 billion
* Average assets under management for quarter-to-date were $121.6 billion, versus $119.4 billion for Q1 of 2017
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million