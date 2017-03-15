版本:
2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-CI Institutional Asset Management launches global real estate fund

March 15 CI Financial Corp:

* CI Financial -CI Institutional Asset Management announced launch of a global real estate fund in association with CBRE Global Investment Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
