BRIEF-CIBC and PrivateBancorp announce increase in consideration under amended merger agreement

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
* Cibc and privatebancorp announce increase in consideration under amended merger agreement
* Privatebancorp inc - terms provide additional us$3.00 cash
* Privatebancorp inc- amendment that increases cash consideration under previously amended merger agreement
* Privatebancorp inc - privatebancorp board of directors unanimously recommends stockholders vote in favor of amended agreement
* Privatebancorp inc- amended agreement values privatebancorp at approximately us$4.9 billion
* Privatebancorp - under amended agreement, consideration in aggregate will be $27.20 in cash, 0.4176 of cibc share for each share of co held
* Privatebancorp inc- terms of amended agreement represent cibc's best and final offer to privatebancorp stockholders
* Privatebancorp - cibc to satisfy consideration payable to co by paying about us$2.2 billion in cash and issuing approximately 33.5 million cibc common shares
* Privatebancorp inc - cibc expects transaction will be accretive to earnings per share within three years of closing date
* Privatebancorp inc - cibc intends to adjust anticipated june 28, 2017 record date for its next quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.