BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
* Cibc announces senior executive changes
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - christina kramer has been named group head, personal and small business banking, canada
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - kevin glass continues as chief finance officer
* Says harry culham continues as group head, capital markets
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - laura dottori-attanasio continues as chief risk officer
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - deepak khandelwal will join cibc in august as group head, client connectivity and innovation
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - brian lee continues as senior vice-president and chief auditor, and an observer on cibc's operating committee
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - david williamson, sevp and group head, retail and business banking, will be leaving cibc in q1 of 2018
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - larry richman to become group head, u.s. Region, and president & ceo, privatebank on after acquisition of privatebancorp
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - in interim, williamson will act as a strategic advisor to dodig and client connectivity and innovation team
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - steve geist, sevp and group head, wealth management, will be leaving cibc at end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.