2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-CIBC Q1 earnings per share c$3.50

Feb 23 CIBC:

* CIBC announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$2.89

* Q1 earnings per share c$3.50

* Q1 earnings per share view c$2.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
