BRIEF-CIBC receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid

March 10 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce :

* CIBC receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid

* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- the approval would permit CIBC to purchase for cancellation from time to time up to eight million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
