公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 22:07 BJT

BRIEF-Ciber confirms receipt of director nominations

March 10 Ciber Inc:

* Ciber confirms receipt of director nominations

* Ciber Inc - Legion Partners Asset Management, Llc has submitted a notice of its intent to nominate two candidates to stand for election to board

* Ciber Inc - board will review nomination notice of legion partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
