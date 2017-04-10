版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 15:09 BJT

BRIEF-Ciber files for chapter 11 protection; secures $45 mln in DIP financing

April 10 Ciber Inc

* Ciber files for chapter 11 protection and secures $45 million in dip financing to fund ongoing operations during process and agree to an asset purchase agreement with Capgemini America

* Ciber - Co, certain U.S. subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions seeking relief under chapter 11 in U.S bankruptcy court in district of Delaware

* Initiates a process intended to preserve value and accommodate an orderly going-concern sale of company's business operations

* Ciber - Notice of proposed sale to Capgemini will be given to third parties and competing bids will be solicited.

* Ciber Inc - Entered "stalking horse" purchase agreement with Capgemini to acquire substantially all of assets of co in North America and India

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐