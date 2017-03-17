BRIEF-Ciber files for non-timely 10-K

March 17 Ciber Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-k

* Says company is in continued negotiations with wells fargo regarding its credit facility

* Ciber inc - also in discussions with other third party lenders regarding financing to be used to repay credit facility, provide other working capital

* Says without alternative financing/proceeds from strategic alternatives, expects it will be unable repay balance of credit facility by march 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: