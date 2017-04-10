版本:
BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing

April 10 Ciber Inc

* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing

* Ciber Inc lists assets in the $50 million to $100 million range, liabilities in the $50 million to $100 million range Source: bit.ly/2ohNAoQ Further company coverage:
