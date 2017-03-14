版本:
BRIEF-Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings

March 14 Ciber Inc

* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings

* Says "Ciber's board of directors is carefully reviewing and considering Ameri Holdings' offer to determine course of action"

* Says Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is acting as financial advisor to company

* Confirmed that it has received preliminary, non-binding letter of interest from ameri holdings to acquire, effected by a merger, the company

* Says deal for mix of preferred securities,cash consideration, which ameri holdings values at $0.75 per share of ciber common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
