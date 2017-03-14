BRIEF-Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings

BRIEF-GE expects 2018 to be in line with goal of 3-5 pct organic growth
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving" - presentation
March 14 Ciber Inc
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
* Says "Ciber's board of directors is carefully reviewing and considering Ameri Holdings' offer to determine course of action"
* Says Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is acting as financial advisor to company
* Confirmed that it has received preliminary, non-binding letter of interest from ameri holdings to acquire, effected by a merger, the company
* Says deal for mix of preferred securities,cash consideration, which ameri holdings values at $0.75 per share of ciber common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving" - presentation
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator for allowing more than a dozen traders and salespeople in New York and other key trading hubs to manipulate foreign exchange prices.
* India world's biggest arms importer; Modi vows change (Adds details, quotes, context)