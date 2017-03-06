BRIEF-Ciber says enters waiver and amendment with Wells Fargo

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 Ciber Inc
* On March 3, 2017, entered into waiver and amendment no. 11 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - SEC filing
* Amendment no. 11 waives existing events of default but retains all of Wells Fargo's rights under credit facility
* Amendment no 11 requires that co permanently repay all of outstanding balance under credit facility on or before March 31, 2017
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.