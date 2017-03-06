版本:
BRIEF-Ciber says enters waiver and amendment with Wells Fargo

March 6 Ciber Inc

* On March 3, 2017, entered into waiver and amendment no. 11 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - SEC filing

* Amendment no. 11 waives existing events of default but retains all of Wells Fargo's rights under credit facility

* Amendment no 11 requires that co permanently repay all of outstanding balance under credit facility on or before March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
