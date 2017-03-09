BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY net result swings to profit of CHF 0.3 mln

March 9 Cicor Technologies Ltd:

* FY sales of 189.5 million Swiss francs ($186.59 million) up 4.9 percent on the previous year (2015: 180.6 million francs)

* FY net profit of 0.3 million francs (2015: loss of 4.1 million francs)

* Sees for 2017 good revenue growth and clear improvement of the results

* At the annual shareholders meeting, the board of directors will propose to forego a distribution of earnings