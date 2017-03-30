版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 00:13 BJT

BRIEF-Cidara Therapeutics awarded $6.9 million grant from CARB-X

March 30 Cidara Therapeutics Inc

* Cidara Therapeutics awarded $6.9 million grant from carb-x to advance development of its first cloudbreaktm antibiotic immunotherapy

* Under grant, CARB-X will provide up to $3.9 million in base funding and up to $3.0 million in additional funding through phase 1

* CARB-X funding to advance novel first-in-class bispecific immunotherapy to fight multi-drug resistant bacterial infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐