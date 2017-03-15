版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Cidara Therapeutics qtrly net loss per share $0.88

March 15 Cidara Therapeutics Inc

* Cidara therapeutics inc - qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share $0.88

* Cidara therapeutics inc - cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $104.6 million as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
