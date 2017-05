BRIEF-Cidara Therapeutics reports unfavorable results of Phase 2 radiant trial of CD101 topical in VVC

Feb 21 Cidara Therapeutics Inc

* Cidara Therapeutics reports unfavorable results of Phase 2 radiant trial of CD101 topical in VVC

* Cidara Therapeutics Inc - further development of CD101 topical for VVC to be discontinued

* Cidara Therapeutics Inc - CD101 IV development program in Candidemia and invasive Candidiasis continuing and remains on track

* Cidara Therapeutics Inc says CD101 gel and ointment were well-tolerated