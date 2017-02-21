版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 03:21 BJT

BRIEF-CIGNA AND HEALTHCARE PARTNERS FORM ALLIANCE TO DELIVER HEALTH PLANS IN LOS ANGELES

Feb 21 Cigna Corp

* CO AND HEALTHCARE PARTNERS FORM ALLIANCE TO DELIVER HEALTH PLANS IN LOS ANGELES

* HEALTHCARE PARTNERS AND CIGNA WILL OFFER HMO HEALTH PLANS TO EMPLOYERS WITH AT LEAST 100 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING APRIL 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐