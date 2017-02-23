版本:
BRIEF-Cigna Corp reaffirms projected FY 2017 consolidated adjusted income from operations

Feb 23 Cigna Corp:

* Cigna Corp - reaffirms projected full year 2017 consolidated adjusted income from operations, which remains in range of $2.35 billion to $2.48 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2lJmpnF) Further company coverage:
