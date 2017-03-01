版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Cigna decides to postpone Investor Day

March 1 Anthem Inc

* Cigna says in light of recently announced schedule in appeal of court's ruling to enjoin proposed merger with Anthem, co decided to postpone investor day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
