BRIEF-Cigna reports Q1 EPS $2.30

May 5 Cigna Corp

* Cigna reports strong first quarter 2017 results, raises outlook

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.77

* Q1 revenue $10.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $2.30

* Global health care net medical costs payable was approximately $2.51 billion at March 31, 2017 and $2.26 billion at December 31, 2016

* Adjusted income from operations now projected to grow in range of 15 pct to 20 pct, to $2.41 billion to $2.53 billion in 2017

* Sees 2017 total revenue growth 3 pct to 4 pct

* Sees 2017 global medical customer growth 500,000 - 600,000 customers

* Sees full year total commercial medical care ratio 80.5 pct to 81.5 pct

* Adjusted income from operations now projected in range $9.25 to $9.75 per share in 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.53, revenue view $40.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 2017 shareholders' net income included special item of $132 million after-tax, or $0.51 per share

* Sees full year global health care operating expense ratio 20.5 pct to 21.5 pct

* Cigna corp-sees full year total government medical care ratio 85 pct to 86 pct

* Cigna corp-sees full year total government medical care ratio 85 pct to 86 pct

* Sees full year total commercial medical care ratio 80.5 pct to 81.5 pct