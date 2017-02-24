版本:
BRIEF-Cigna says Michelle Gass notified her resignation from board

Feb 24 Cigna Corp-

* On February 21, Michelle Gass notified the board of her resignation from the board effective immediately - SEC filing

* Cigna Corp - connection with Gass' resignation, board, as permitted by the company's bylaws, reduced number of directors on board from eleven to ten Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
