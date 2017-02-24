BRIEF-Cigna says Michelle Gass notified her resignation from board

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Cigna Corp-
* On February 21, Michelle Gass notified the board of her resignation from the board effective immediately - SEC filing
* Cigna Corp - connection with Gass' resignation, board, as permitted by the company's bylaws, reduced number of directors on board from eleven to ten Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock