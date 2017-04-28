BRIEF-Cigna says US Appeals Court upholds permanent injunction against proposed merger between Anthem, Cigna

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Cigna Corp
* Cigna corp -as previously disclosed, on february 8, u.s. District court for district of columbia enjoined proposed merger between cigna and anthem
* Cigna corp says on april 28, 2017, u.s. Court of appeals for district of columbia circuit affirmed decision of district court
* Cigna corp says continues to work through litigation process in pending delaware court of chancery matter involving cigna and anthem
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director