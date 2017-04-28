BRIEF-Cigna says US Appeals Court upholds permanent injunction against proposed merger between Anthem, Cigna

April 28 Cigna Corp

* Cigna corp -as previously disclosed, on february 8, u.s. District court for district of columbia enjoined proposed merger between cigna and anthem

* Cigna corp says on april 28, 2017, u.s. Court of appeals for district of columbia circuit affirmed decision of district court

* Cigna corp says on april 28, 2017, u.s. Court of appeals for district of columbia circuit affirmed decision of district court

* Cigna corp says continues to work through litigation process in pending delaware court of chancery matter involving cigna and anthem