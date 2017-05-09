BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell Q1 earnings per share $1.37

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Cincinnati Bell Inc
* Cincinnati Bell reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $278 million versus I/B/E/S view $291.7 million
* Cincinnati Bell Inc - reaffirms its financial guidance for 2017
* Cincinnati Bell Inc - fioptics video subscribers totaled 141,100 at end of q1, up 21,100 compared to same period in 2016
* Cincinnati Bell Inc - fioptics internet subscribers totaled 207,300 at quarter-end, up 42,800 compared to a year ago
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.