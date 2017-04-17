BRIEF-Cincinnati Financial expects Q1 results to include pretax catastrophe losses of about $106 mln

April 17 Cincinnati Financial Corp-

* Cincinnati Financial Corporation announces preliminary estimate for first-quarter storm losses

* Says expects its first-quarter results to include pretax catastrophe losses of approximately $106 million

* Cincinnati Financial - about $100 million of storm losses were from three separate events occurring between feb 28 and march 22

* Cincinnati Financial-estimates Q1 2017 property casualty combined ratio to be in range of 99 percent to 101 percent, including effect of catastrophe losses