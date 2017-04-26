BRIEF-Cincinnati Financial reports Q1 results

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Cincinnati Financial Corp
* Cincinnati Financial- $44.07 book value per share at march 31, 2017, up $1.12 or 2.6 percent since year-end
* Cincinnati Financial reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share $1.21
* Cincinnati Financial - qtrly total revenues of $1,523 million versus $1,364 million
* Cincinnati Financial - qtrly earned premiums $1,208 million versus $1,154 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement