2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Cinemark Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.68

May 3 Cinemark Holdings Inc:

* Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports record revenues, net income and adjusted ebitda for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 revenue $779.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $751 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
