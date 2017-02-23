BRIEF-Cinemark Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.66

Feb 23 Cinemark Holdings Inc
* Cinemark holdings, inc. Reports record results for 2016
and announces a 7.4% increase in its annual dividend
* Q4 earnings per share $0.66
* Q4 revenue $700.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $704.1
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cinemark holdings inc - as of december 31, 2016, company's
aggregate screen count was 5,903
* Cinemark holdings inc - company had commitments to open 8
new theatres and 69 screens during 2017 and 7 new theatres and
76 screens subsequent to 2017
