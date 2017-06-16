版本:
BRIEF-Cinemark USA amends senior secured credit agreement

June 16 Cinemark Holdings Inc

* Cinemark USA, Inc. Amends senior secured credit agreement

* Credit agreement was amended to reduce rate at which term loan bears interest

* amended to reduce rate at term loan bears interest, which will now be at either a base rate plus 1.00% or LIBOR plus 2.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
