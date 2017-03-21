BRIEF-Cintas Corp on march 21, 2017, G&K Services, entered into an amended, restated note purchase agreement

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Cintas Corp:
* Cintas Corp - on March 21, 2017, G&K Services, Inc entered into an amended and restated note purchase agreement
* Cintas Corp - interest on each tranche of notes is payable semiannually - sec filing
* Cintas Corp - pursuant to A&R note purchase agreement, 3.73% series a senior notes due April 15, 2023, 3.88% series b senior notes due April 15, 2025
* Cintas - effective march 21, 2017, note purchase agreement, dated April 15, 2013, among g&k services and purchasers, replaced by a&r purchase agreement Source text (bit.ly/2nHaDfw) Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing