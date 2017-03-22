BRIEF-Cintas Q3 earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Cintas Corp:
* Cintas Corporation announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $1.28 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.28 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cintas Corp - expect to realize annual synergies in range of $130 million to $140 million in fourth full year following acquisition
* Says "we are pulling our guidance for remainder of our 2017 fiscal year"
* Says integration process with g&k needed to achieve annual synergies will result in certain non-recurring costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.