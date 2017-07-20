FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cintas reports Q4 revenue $1.53 billion
2017年7月20日

BRIEF-Cintas reports Q4 revenue $1.53 billion

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Cintas Corp

* Cintas Corporation announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $1.53 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.53 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.15 to $5.25 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $6.27 billion to $6.36 billion

* Cintas - Fiscal 2017 Q4 operating income negatively impacted by $63.7 million of transaction and integration expenses related to g&k services acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

