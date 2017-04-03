版本:
BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces amendment to debt agreement and partial prepayment

April 3 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces amendment to debt agreement and partial prepayment

* Amendment allows cipher to prepay $20.0 million of $40.0 million senior secured notes that are currently outstanding with Athyrium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
