2017年 5月 8日 星期一 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals receives Health Canada approval of Ozanex

May 8 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals receives health canada approval of Ozanex (ozenoxacin cream 1pct)

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - Health Canada approval of ozanex (ozenoxacin cream, 1pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
