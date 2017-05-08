BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals receives Health Canada approval of Ozanex

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals receives health canada approval of Ozanex (ozenoxacin cream 1pct)
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - Health Canada approval of ozanex (ozenoxacin cream, 1pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing