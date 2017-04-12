版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals says Robert Tessarolo and Arthur Deboeck proposed for election to co's board

April 12 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - Robert Tessarolo and Arthur Deboeck proposed for election to Cipher's board of directors

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - Stephen Wiseman, Stefan Aigner and Thomas Wellner will not stand for re-election at upcoming meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
