BRIEF-Circor posts Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.29

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Circor International Inc
* Circor reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue $145 million
* Qtrly energy orders of $104 million, up 45 pct; 25 pct organically
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $146.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes