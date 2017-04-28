版本:
BRIEF-Circor posts Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.29

April 28 Circor International Inc

* Circor reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 revenue $145 million

* Qtrly energy orders of $104 million, up 45 pct; 25 pct organically

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $146.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
