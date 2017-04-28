版本:
BRIEF-Circor sees Q2 net revenue of $150 mln to $160 mln

April 28 Circor International Inc:

* Sees Q2 net revenue of $150 million to $160 million

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $0.38 to $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $162.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2qeqf8c) Further company coverage:
