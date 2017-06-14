版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-CIS wins strategic oil contract with ExxonMobil in Chad

June 14 CATERING INTERNATIONAL & SERVICES SA:

* WINS STRATEGIC OIL CONTRACT WITH EXXONMOBIL IN CHAD Source text: bit.ly/2soGTFA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
