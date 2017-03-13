版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Cisco appoints Brenton Saunders, CEO Of Allergan Plc, to board of directors

March 13 Cisco Systems Inc

* Cisco appoints brenton l. Saunders, chairman, president and ceo of allergan plc, to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
