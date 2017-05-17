BRIEF-Cisco Systems Inc Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Cisco Systems Inc
* Cisco reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 revenue $11.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.89 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 GAAP $0.46 to $0.51
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS $0.60 - $0.62
* Sees Q4 revenue down 6% to 4%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $12.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In May 2017, extended restructuring plan to include an additional 1,100 employees with $150 million of estimated additional pretax charges
* During first 9 months of fiscal 2017, recognized pretax charges of $614 million to GAAP financial results in relation to restructuring plan
* Expect to recognize approximately $150 million to $200 million of pretax charges under restructuring plan in Q4 of fiscal 2017
* Expects restructuring plan to be substantially completed by end of Q1 of fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.