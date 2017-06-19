BRIEF-Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Capitol Acquisition Corp III
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
* Capitol intends to transfer listing to NYSE on June 30, 2017
* Upon completion of business combination, Capitol and Cision to become units of Capitol Acquisition Holding Company Ltd
* Upon completion of business combination, Capitol Acquisition Holding Company Ltd will change its name to Cision Ltd
* Ordinary shares, warrants of Cision Ltd to trade on NYSE following closing under symbols "CISN", "CISN WS", respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.