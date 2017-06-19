BRIEF-Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE

June 19 Capitol Acquisition Corp III

* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE

* Capitol intends to transfer listing to NYSE on June 30, 2017

* Upon completion of business combination, Capitol and Cision to become units of Capitol Acquisition Holding Company Ltd

* Upon completion of business combination, Capitol Acquisition Holding Company Ltd will change its name to Cision Ltd

* Ordinary shares, warrants of Cision Ltd to trade on NYSE following closing under symbols "CISN", "CISN WS", respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: