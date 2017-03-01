BRIEF-CIT Group Inc files for non timely 10-k

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 2 Cit Group Inc
* Cit group inc - files for non timely 10-k
* Cit group inc - has not yet completed its assessment of the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting as of december 31, 2016
* Cit group-determined there is material weakness in internal controls related to information technology, including logical access, computer operations
* Cit group-company completing additional testing related to impact of information technology control deficiencies on consolidated financial statements
* Cit group-currently do not believe that evaluation of the deficiencies will materially impact previously reported consolidated financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.