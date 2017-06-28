版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-CIT Group sees common stock repurchases of up to $225 mln for four-quarter period ending June 30, 2018

June 28 CIT Group Inc:

* Sees common stock repurchases of up to $225 million for four-quarter period ending june 30, 2018

* CIT Group Inc - q2 2017 dividend, payable in august, is expected to be $0.15 per share

* CIT Group Inc - sees payment of a quarterly cash dividend of up to $0.16 per share beginning with q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐