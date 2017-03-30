版本:
BRIEF-CIT Group Steven Mnuchin received total compensation of $11.24 mln in 2016

March 30 CIT Group Inc:

* CIT Group Inc - Steven Mnuchin received total compensation of $11.24 million in 2016 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2oelBsR) Further company coverage:
