BRIEF-Cit group's units entered into amendment No. 1 to second amended, restated revolving credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of Feb 27

Feb 27 CIT Group Inc
* CIT Group - On Feb 27, co, units entered into amendment
no. 1 to second amended, restated revolving credit and guaranty
agreement, dated as of Feb 27
* CIT Group Inc- Changes effected by amendment include
extension of final maturity date of lenders commitments to
January 25, 2019- SEC Filing
* CIT Group Inc- Changes effected by amendment also include
reduction of lenders total commitments from $1.5 billion to $1.4
billion on effective date
* Changes effected by amendment include further reduction of
lenders total commitments to $750 million
Source text: [bit.ly/2lhWe3B]
