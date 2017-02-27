BRIEF-Cit group's units entered into amendment No. 1 to second amended, restated revolving credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of Feb 27

Feb 27 CIT Group Inc

* CIT Group - On Feb 27, co, units entered into amendment no. 1 to second amended, restated revolving credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of Feb 27

* CIT Group Inc- Changes effected by amendment include extension of final maturity date of lenders commitments to January 25, 2019- SEC Filing

* CIT Group Inc- Changes effected by amendment also include reduction of lenders total commitments from $1.5 billion to $1.4 billion on effective date

* Changes effected by amendment include further reduction of lenders total commitments to $750 million