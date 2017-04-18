版本:
BRIEF-Cit says to increase aggregate maximum principal amount of notes from $950 mln to $969 mln

April 18 Cit Group Inc

* Cit announces early results of its previously announced cash tender offer of unsecured notes

* Cit group inc says to increase aggregate maximum principal amount of notes that may be accepted for purchase in tender offer from $950 million to $969 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
