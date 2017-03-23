版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Citadel Advisors reports 6.9 pct passive stake in Ardagh Group

March 23 Ardagh Group SA:

* Citadel Advisors Llc reports 6.9 percent passive stake in Ardagh Group SA as of March 15, 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2mw6bA6 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐