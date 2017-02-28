版本:
BRIEF-Citi launches APIs for treasury services

Feb 28 Citigroup Inc

* Citi launches APIs for treasury services

* Citigroup says to continue to develop additional API services for transaction banking including service inquiries, account management, liquidity services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
