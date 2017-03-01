版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 02:37 BJT

BRIEF-Citi realigns EMEA custody and fund services leadership

March 1 Citigroup Inc:

* Citi realigns EMEA custody and fund services leadership

* Announced combination of regional management of EMEA global custody and funds services business under Pervaiz Panjwani Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐