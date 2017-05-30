BRIEF-Citi sells its fixed income analytics and index businesses to London Stock Exchange

May 30 Citigroup Inc

* Citi announces sale of its fixed income analytics and index businesses to London Stock Exchange group

* ‍transaction represents strategic business decision by Citi following an in-depth review process​

* Sale for a total cash consideration of $685 million, subject to customary adjustments

* Transaction includes Citi's fixed income analytics platform, yield book, and Citi fixed income indices which include world government bond index

* Subject to regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions, transaction is anticipated to close in second-half of 2017

* Citi believes that LSEG is a partner that will optimize outcome for fixed income analytics and index businesses

* Citi's institutional clients group advised Citi on transaction

* Skadden, ARPS, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to Citi